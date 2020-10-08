Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 111 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,249,000 after buying an additional 19,705,429 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,052,000 after purchasing an additional 220,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,989,000 after purchasing an additional 702,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,516 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,950,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,444,000 after purchasing an additional 317,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $314.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,333. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.89 and a 200 day moving average of $283.60. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.