Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 2,792 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,406,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,649 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,930,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,292,133,000 after acquiring an additional 256,321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,002,182,000 after acquiring an additional 391,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $59.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,004,445. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $246.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

