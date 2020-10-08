Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.5% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.81. 61,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,467,844. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

In related news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.81.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

