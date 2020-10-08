Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 48,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 112,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $343.82. 65,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,011,452. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $339.51 and a 200-day moving average of $309.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

