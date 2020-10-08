Rockland Trust Co. Has $10.74 Million Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,930 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $10,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.12.

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.42. 93,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,828. The firm has a market cap of $168.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $228.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.61 and its 200-day moving average is $192.84.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

