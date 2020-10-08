Rockland Trust Co. Has $20.44 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,055 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.8% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.41. 94,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,771,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.90 and its 200 day moving average is $127.79. The firm has a market cap of $399.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

