Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,355 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.66. The stock had a trading volume of 241,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,767,509. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $202.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.07.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,814 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,433. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

