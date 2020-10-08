Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,392 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,691 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 824,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,634,000 after buying an additional 32,604 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Intel by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,090,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $221,371,000 after purchasing an additional 361,025 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 28,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,932,840. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

