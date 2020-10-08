Route1 (CVE:ROI) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Route1 Inc (CVE:ROI)’s stock price rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 42,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 million and a PE ratio of 88.57.

About Route1 (CVE:ROI)

Route1 Inc provides security and identity management solutions to businesses, government, and military enterprises worldwide. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT, a solution that delivers full disk encryption with local and remote pre-boot authentication; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and ActionPLAN, a real time, quantitative industrial process data and analytics to pinpoint the sources of unplanned downtime.

