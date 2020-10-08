Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €7.50 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Nord/LB set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €6.44 ($7.58).

Deutsche Bank stock opened at €7.80 ($9.18) on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a fifty-two week high of €18.49 ($21.75). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.37.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

