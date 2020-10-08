Rurelec (LON:RUR) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Rurelec Plc (LON:RUR)’s stock price rose 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.28 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.14 ($0.01). Approximately 9,869,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 375% from the average daily volume of 2,078,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Rurelec (LON:RUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.12 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Rurelec Company Profile (LON:RUR)

Rurelec PLC engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, and operation of power generation assets in Latin America. The company owns and develops power generation facilities on national and regional grids; and sells electricity on commercial terms through capacity payments or power purchase agreements.

