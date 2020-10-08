Rurelec (LON:RUR) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Rurelec Plc (LON:RUR)’s stock price rose 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.28 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.14 ($0.01). Approximately 9,869,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 375% from the average daily volume of 2,078,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Rurelec (LON:RUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.12 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Rurelec PLC engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, and operation of power generation assets in Latin America. The company owns and develops power generation facilities on national and regional grids; and sells electricity on commercial terms through capacity payments or power purchase agreements.

