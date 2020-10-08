Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Receives $19.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.21.

SC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of SC traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $19.65. 27,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,407. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 58.77 and a current ratio of 58.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $27.20.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $121,831.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,188.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4,516.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

