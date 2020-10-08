Sara Bay Financial Sells 1,080 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sara Bay Financial decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.9% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 23.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,221,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 187,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $52,086,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura boosted their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.94.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $6.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.68. The company had a trading volume of 191,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,442. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.44. The stock has a market cap of $297.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

