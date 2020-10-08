Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.48 EPS

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.48, Fidelity Earnings reports. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,681. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $198.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAR shares. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saratoga Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

In other Saratoga Investment news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 725,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,702,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 716,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,368.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $155,490. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

