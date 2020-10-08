Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.48 EPS

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.48, Fidelity Earnings reports. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

Shares of SAR stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.79. 922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,681. The company has a market capitalization of $198.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.62. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66.

SAR has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

In other Saratoga Investment news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 725,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,702,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,368.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,490. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

