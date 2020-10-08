Savannah Petroleum (LON:SAVP) Trading 12.7% Higher

Savannah Petroleum PLC (LON:SAVP) traded up 12.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.12). 1,128,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,964,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.90 ($0.10).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $78.72 million and a P/E ratio of -8.09.

Savannah Petroleum Company Profile (LON:SAVP)

Savannah Petroleum Plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration of hydrocarbons in the Republic of Niger. The company's principal assets are the R1/R2 and R3/R4 PSC that cover an area of 13,655 km2 located in the Agadem rift basin in South East Niger. Savannah Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

