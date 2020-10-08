Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Holdings Lowered by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 938.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 57,124 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 465,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,262,000 after acquiring an additional 23,856 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,010. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average is $55.86. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $56.98.

