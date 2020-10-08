Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SELB shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Selecta Biosciences stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 150,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,061. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $182.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.57). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 20,179.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 161,434 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

