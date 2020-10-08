Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

In related news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,657.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.44 per share, for a total transaction of $349,488.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,596.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $981,768. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Sempra Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 53,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,002,000 after buying an additional 57,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE traded up $3.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.44. The stock had a trading volume of 29,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.01.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

