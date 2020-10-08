Seneca Growth Capital VCT (LON:HYG) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.00

Seneca Growth Capital VCT PLC (LON:HYG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46), with a volume of 2034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.38).

The company has a quick ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 16.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -69.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29,000.00 and a PE ratio of -6.60.

Get Seneca Growth Capital VCT alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.24%. Seneca Growth Capital VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -528.30%.

Hygea vct plc is a venture capital trust. The Company’s objective is to develop a portfolio of unquoted and quoted MedTech companies conforming to the Company’s investment template in order to generate capital growth over the long-term. The Company intends that approximately 80% of the Company’s assets will be invested in qualifying holdings, with the remainder held in cash and money market securities.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Growth Capital VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Growth Capital VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.