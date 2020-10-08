Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Reaches $0.0204 on Major Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $8.51 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC, DDEX, IDEX and Bibox. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00020824 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00020616 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00014545 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008553 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,137,682 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars.

