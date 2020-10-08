SIG plc (LON:SHI) Receives GBX 50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 50 ($0.65).

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “restricted” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

In other SIG news, insider Andrew Allner acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,544.10).

Shares of LON:SHI traded up GBX 0.32 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 26.58 ($0.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,987. The company has a market capitalization of $309.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 29.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.21. SIG has a 1 year low of GBX 14.93 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 139.50 ($1.82).

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

