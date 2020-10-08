Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SNMRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snam from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRF opened at $5.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.09. Snam has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $5.60.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

