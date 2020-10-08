Solana Price Hits $2.34 on Top Exchanges (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Solana coin can now be purchased for $2.34 or 0.00021514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Solana has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $99.49 million and approximately $16.56 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $513.51 or 0.04712186 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056290 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00031729 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,613,999 coins and its circulating supply is 42,434,766 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

