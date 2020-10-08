Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 29 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,800.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,432.98.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $10.41 on Thursday, reaching $3,185.28. The company had a trading volume of 149,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,085. The firm has a market cap of $1,600.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,208.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,738.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

