Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 410 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.33.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $387.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $388.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

