Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,734 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,451 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,266,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,569 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,595,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,079,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after buying an additional 797,481 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $6.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $528.25. The stock had a trading volume of 176,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,532,238. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.57 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $500.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.70. The company has a market cap of $235.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $498.85.

In other news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,008 shares in the company, valued at $19,223,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 9,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.32, for a total value of $5,216,859.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,954.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,486 shares of company stock valued at $106,890,169. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

