Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,441,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,783,000 after buying an additional 648,710 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $103,202,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,610,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,432,000 after buying an additional 82,878 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,857,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,903,000.

NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.03. 162,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,513,502. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

