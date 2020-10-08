Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 23.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up about 0.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 83,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,739. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

