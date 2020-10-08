Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $280.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,438,133. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $303.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

