Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $2.96 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.8% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 27.3% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 194,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.3% during the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 28.7% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.69.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.50. The company had a trading volume of 148,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,837,519. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.63. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

