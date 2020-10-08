Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 782,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after buying an additional 44,297 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 302.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 31,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,242,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $550,314,000 after purchasing an additional 762,795 shares during the period. Swift Run Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

VZ stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.17. 759,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,004,445. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

