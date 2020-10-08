Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $745,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 6,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $20.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,480.10. 67,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,690. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,530.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,413.74. The company has a market capitalization of $992.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. 140166 boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

