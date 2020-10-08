Sound Income Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,637 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.6% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,909,262. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $166.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.68.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

