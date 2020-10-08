Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.65.

Shares of COST traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $365.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,795. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $364.74. The stock has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $345.87 and its 200 day moving average is $318.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,534 shares of company stock worth $8,630,908 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.