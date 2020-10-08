Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 743 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,323,881. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

