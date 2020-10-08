Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Position Trimmed by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,433,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959,290 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,589,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,215,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,710,000 after purchasing an additional 392,679 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock worth $130,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,790 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,477,671 shares of the airline’s stock worth $160,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

LUV stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.87. 373,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,850,613. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.