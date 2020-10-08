SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Bought by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 14,021 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 28,926 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,330 shares during the last quarter.

RWO traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.32. 11,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,390. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

