SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Clarus Wealth Advisors’ Largest Position

Clarus Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,973 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,735. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.70.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

