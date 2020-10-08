SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Stock Price Down 0.5%

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.37 and last traded at $79.37. Approximately 2,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 22,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.63 and its 200-day moving average is $72.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

