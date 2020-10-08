SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO) Stock Price Down 0.7%

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $74.57 and last traded at $74.57. 403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.10.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

