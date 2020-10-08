SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) is Clarus Wealth Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,689 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 6.9% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned about 0.56% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.91. 356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,900. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.26.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

