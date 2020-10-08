SPINDLE Hits 1-Day Volume of $36.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $411,519.95 and $36.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $7.50, $5.60 and $33.94.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,901.75 or 1.00047858 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00046502 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00612374 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.41 or 0.01004039 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00106009 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004837 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

