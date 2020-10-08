Spinnaker Opportunities (LON:SOP) Shares Up ∞

Shares of Spinnaker Opportunities PLC (LON:SOP) rose ∞ on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.65 ($0.06). Approximately 37,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 37,852 shares.

The company has a market cap of $1.37 million and a P/E ratio of -4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.65.

Spinnaker Opportunities (LON:SOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX (0.35) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

