Stealth (XST) Trading Up 11.1% Over Last Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Stealth has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $8,436.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0592 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last week, Stealth has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003772 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001029 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000888 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00030737 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 37,178,287 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

