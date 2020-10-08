Steem Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001457 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Bithumb and Poloniex. Steem has a market capitalization of $61.78 million and $3.56 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,896.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.09 or 0.02157450 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00537963 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 406,003,872 coins and its circulating supply is 389,029,778 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, GOPAX, Upbit, Huobi, Bithumb, RuDEX, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

