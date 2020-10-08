Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target to $12.50

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%. The company had revenue of $732.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mattel will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after buying an additional 32,836 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth about $593,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,189,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,844,000 after buying an additional 30,801 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Mattel by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 628,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares during the last quarter.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

