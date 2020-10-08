Stifel Nicolaus Increases Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $350.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 27.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $211.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.00.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $480.84. 118,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,462,648. The company has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a PE ratio of 616.46, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $529.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.57.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.96, for a total transaction of $17,743,373.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,846,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.39, for a total value of $1,877,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,426 shares of company stock worth $106,030,046. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.