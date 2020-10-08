Stilo International (LON:STL) Shares Up 233.3%

Stilo International Plc (LON:STL) shot up 233.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). 629,977 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 340,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of $3.42 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00.

Stilo International Company Profile (LON:STL)

Stilo International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides content conversion tools and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. It offers OmniMark, a development platform used to build high-performance content processing applications integral to enterprise publishing solutions; Migrate, an XML content conversion service that enables organizations to enhance turnaround times, reduce operating costs, and take direct control of their work schedules; and AuthorBridge, a cloud XML authoring service that provides solution of DITA or its complexities for occasional content contributors.

