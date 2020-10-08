Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.93

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.93 and last traded at $31.64, with a volume of 125054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SFIX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.25 and a beta of 2.73.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $104,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $964,024.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,355.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,904 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,429 over the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

